Hochul seeks changes to New York climate law

As expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to delay New York’s greenhouse gas emissions requirements under the state’s 2019 climate law.

In a column published on March 20 in the Empire Report, the Democrat said the state needs “more time.”

Hochul, who is seeking re-election on a platform based on affordability, says she wants to amend the Climate Leadership and Community Protect Act to change what emission limits the regulations are tied to.

She says her proposal would include “a new 2040 target as well as the existing 2050 statewide emission limits.”

The governor says “nothing else” in the climate law would change besides the greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Environmental groups have criticized Hochul’s plans to change the CLCPA.