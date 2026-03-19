First woman mayor elected in Saranac Lake

Voters in the Adirondack village of Saranac Lake have elected their first female mayor.

Village Trustee Kelly Brunette defeated incumbent Mayor Jimmy Williams, 772 to 476. Williams, a Republican, is in his first term and will step down on April 6.

Three candidates sought two open trustee seats. Jeremy Evans and David Trudeau won the four year terms.

The three winners ran on the Democratic Party line and an ACT – or Affordability Civility Transparency – party line.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that turnout was one of the strongest in years, with issues like cost and size of a potential new site for the fire, rescue and police departments drawing community interest.

