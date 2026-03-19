Ethics Commission: Former Holyoke City Councilor allegedly violated conflict of interest law

The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission says it’s found “reasonable cause” while probing potential conflict of interest violations involving a former Holyoke city councilor.

According to the commission, David Bartley allegedly violated the state’s Conflict of Interest law on multiple occasions while serving the city.

The four listed incidents occurred between 2023 and 2025, and largely involved Bartley acting as an attorney, often representing property owners in cases involving the city.

The commission says the state’s Conflict of Interest law “prohibits municipal employees from acting as agent or attorney for anyone other than the municipality, or doing paid work for anyone other than the municipality, in connection with matters in which the municipality is a party or has a direct and substantial interest.”

The commission also says Bartley allegedly failed to complete the state conflict of interest law online training program for most of his time as a councilor.

Despite being on the council since 2012, the commission claims he appeared to not complete the program until 2025, the same year he lost his bid for re-election.

Each violation of the law could carry a civil penalty of up to $10,000. Officials say a future public hearing will be held on the matter.

When contacted by WAMC, Bartley offered no comment.