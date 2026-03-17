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Power outages continue in wake of windstorm

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 17, 2026 at 9:55 AM EDT
This March 2024 provided photo shows a National Grid crew out completing repairs on a powerline after an early spring storm.
National Grid
This March 2024 provided photo shows a National Grid crew out completing repairs after some 200,000 customers lost power thanks to an early spring storm.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric reported nearly 15,000 customers experienced outages Monday night and early Tuesday as a result of an overnight windstorm that knocked down trees across the Mid-Hudson Valley.

The company reported more than half of those customers remained without power in Dutchess and Ulster counties as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. They assured customers that crews were in the field continuing the work to restore power.

Meanwhile, National Grid’s online power outage map indicated 817 active outages across upstate New York affecting 31,254 customers as of 9:45 a.m. Nearly 70% of those are in the Capital Region, while another 125 active outages are impacting the North Country.
Tags
News power outagesNational GridCentral Hudson Gas & Electrichudson valleycapital regionNorth Countryupstate New York
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