Power outages continue in wake of windstorm

Central Hudson Gas & Electric reported nearly 15,000 customers experienced outages Monday night and early Tuesday as a result of an overnight windstorm that knocked down trees across the Mid-Hudson Valley.

The company reported more than half of those customers remained without power in Dutchess and Ulster counties as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. They assured customers that crews were in the field continuing the work to restore power.

Meanwhile, National Grid’s online power outage map indicated 817 active outages across upstate New York affecting 31,254 customers as of 9:45 a.m. Nearly 70% of those are in the Capital Region, while another 125 active outages are impacting the North Country.