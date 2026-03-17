APA adjudicatory hearing again postponed

A hearing to review a proposed Howitzer testing site in the Adirondacks has been postponed for a fourth time.

Unconventional Concepts owner Michael Hopmeier is requesting a five-year permit for a weapons range in Lewis County that would test howitzer cannon ballistics. Nonexplosive steel projectiles would be launched up to 30 times a year. A soft-catch system would catch any of the projectiles. The proposed site is about 300 feet from the Taylor Pond Wild Forest and about 2 miles from the Jay Mountain Wilderness.

The Adirondack Park Agency board voted to send the application process to an adjudicatory hearing in late December. This is the fourth postponement and moves the hearing from April 22 to June 24.

