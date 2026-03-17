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All Things Considered

APA adjudicatory hearing again postponed

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 17, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT
Adirondack Park Agency sign outside its headquarters in Ray Brook NY
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Adirondack Park Agency sign outside its headquarters in Ray Brook NY (file)

A hearing to review a proposed Howitzer testing site in the Adirondacks has been postponed for a fourth time.

Unconventional Concepts owner Michael Hopmeier is requesting a five-year permit for a weapons range in Lewis County that would test howitzer cannon ballistics. Nonexplosive steel projectiles would be launched up to 30 times a year. A soft-catch system would catch any of the projectiles. The proposed site is about 300 feet from the Taylor Pond Wild Forest and about 2 miles from the Jay Mountain Wilderness.

The Adirondack Park Agency board voted to send the application process to an adjudicatory hearing in late December. This is the fourth postponement and moves the hearing from April 22 to June 24.
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News Adirondack Park Agencyadjudicatory hearing Unconventional Concepts Michael HopmeierHowitzer testing site
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