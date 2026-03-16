Time set for Siena, Duke March Madness game

The Siena Saints officially know when they will play their opening round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The No. 16-seed in the East Region of the 68-team bracket will play Thursday at 2:50 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina against the No. 1 overall seed in the competition Duke Blue Devils.

Siena knocked off Merrimack College in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship final on March 10 by a score of 64-54.

The Saints are back in college basketball’s marquee national tournament for the first time since three consecutive appearances between 2008 and 2010. They were set to compete in 2020 before the COVID pandemic caused the tournament’s cancellation.

Fans can tune in to CBS or livestream the game on either the March Madness Live app or Paramount Plus app.