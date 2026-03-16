Nearly 10-year sentence given to Agawam man accused of trying to import gun parts through Chinese company

A Massachusetts man will serve almost a decade in prison, two years after he was caught with ghost guns and trying to import various gun parts.

According to the Justice Department, Nicholas Kingsley of Agawam will serve 110 months in jail for his crimes.

The 42-year-old was previously arrested in Enfield, Connecticut in 2024. Kingsley had been a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police when officers found "three privately made firearms" or "ghost guns." Police also found a silencer, extended magazine and a "machine gun conversion device," among other items.

The stop came a week after federal authorities flagged packages containing multiple conversion devices and silencers destined for Kingsley’s address in Agawam.

Following his arrest, Homeland Security Investigation officials later searched his vehicle - seizing 14 guns, more conversion devices and 3,000 rounds of ammo.

A search of Kingsley's phone also revealed he was in talks with a Chinese company, discussing an order of machine gun conversion devices, authorities say.

Kingsley was sentenced on Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to charges that included unlawful possession of firearms by a felon and unlawful possession of a machine gun.