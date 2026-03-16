First naturalization ceremony of the year in Ulster County goes "without a hitch"

The Kingston Community Singers sang “America the Beautiful” during a naturalization ceremony in the Ulster County Courthouse on Friday, as 26 people from Pakistan, Poland, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, China, Guatemala, Peru and Ireland became U.S. citizens.

Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck said the ceremony - the first of the year in Kingston - went off without a hitch.

“It’s a relief to have them back. We were nervous we wouldn’t have any for 2026. This is the first one we had scheduled and it seemingly went off without a hitch,” Bruck said.

Last year several naturalization ceremonies were cancelled in Ulster, Putnam, and Dutchess counties after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said they had too few candidates.

The agency also paused pending applications for green cards, citizenship, and asylum from 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Iran, and Haiti.

Bruck said he was told by USCIS that there was a backlog but he couldn’t be sure.

“Well I have no idea. Last year when I checked they said it was over 100. But later that year they said there wasn’t enough people to be naturalized. And all we have is the word of USCIS to go on,” said Bruck

Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha, who was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, said she herself was naturalized in that very courtroom seven years ago. The Mid-Hudson Valley Democrat gave her own advice on a good life in the U.S.

“So to really understand that we are not here to compete against each other. It’s only together that we can improve our lives and get the things that we want in our lives. Everybody needs a stable home. Everybody needs to be able to take care of their families. And it is when we understand that solidarity is a very valuable principle of self-preservation, that we can do that and move that forward,” Shrestha said.

Several people shared their feelings with WAMC about completing the last step to becoming a citizen and even being able to register to vote that day.

“We're great. We are doing great. We are both. We’re marriage and we are naturalized. We came through this process together,” said Daniel and Edyta.

“Estoy super contento, emocionado por este proceso. Agradecido con dios que mi familia me acompaña ese dia,” said Jonas.

“I'm currently kind of destressed. Honestly. I'm, like, free from all the process and stuff. I'm ready to get my passport and, just like, travel the world now,” said Haely.

“We are feeling great. It took us couple of years, but I think it's worth it,” said Ahmad and Saba.

“Honestly, I'm just feeling happy right now. I'm just ready to get all this over with and just enjoy life. That's basically it,” said Misael.