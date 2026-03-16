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All Things Considered

Feds ask that Mohsen Mahdawi’s deportation proceedings resume

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
Mohsen Mahdawi speaks to the crowd at the "No Kings" rally in Burlington, Vermont in June 2025.
Pat Bradley
Mohsen Mahdawi speaks to the crowd at the "No Kings" rally in Burlington, Vermont in June 2025.

The federal government has asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to resume deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi, a Vermont resident who was detained by ICE last April.

Mahdawi was detained by ICE on April 14, 2025 when he appeared for a naturalization interview. His attorneys say Mahdawi’s First Amendment and Due Process rights were violated. An immigration judge tossed out the case against Mahdawi, a Columbia University student, in February, saying the government had failed to authenticate evidence.

The federal government wants the Board of Immigration Appeals to resume deportation proceedings. Mahdawi’s lawyers have filed a cross-appeal, asking the board to “terminate the case with prejudice.”
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News Mohsen Mahdawi Immigration and Customs EnforcementU.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement
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