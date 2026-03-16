Feds ask that Mohsen Mahdawi’s deportation proceedings resume

The federal government has asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to resume deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi, a Vermont resident who was detained by ICE last April.

Mahdawi was detained by ICE on April 14, 2025 when he appeared for a naturalization interview. His attorneys say Mahdawi’s First Amendment and Due Process rights were violated. An immigration judge tossed out the case against Mahdawi, a Columbia University student, in February, saying the government had failed to authenticate evidence.

The federal government wants the Board of Immigration Appeals to resume deportation proceedings. Mahdawi’s lawyers have filed a cross-appeal, asking the board to “terminate the case with prejudice.”