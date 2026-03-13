Two universities collaborate on courses for maple adaptation to climate change

The University of Vermont and the University of Maine are collaborating on a new online course intended to help maple producers prepare for and adapt to climate change.

The extension programs at both colleges have developed a Resilient Sugarbush Management course with a goal of helping producers, forest landowners and natural resource professionals better adapt to climate change. The colleges say climate change projections for the maple industry include a shorter season, more extreme weather and pest and disease damage.

The first-level course is currently available. It reviews maple tree physiology, climate effects on maple stands, current information regarding climate change predictions and where to find credible data.

Two more levels of the course are being developed that will teach a climate risk assessment process and actionable adaptation plans.

