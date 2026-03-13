Ex-WNE student faces 3D printer gun manufacturing charge following dorm sweep; pressure cooker, ball bearings also found

Authorities say a now-former Western New England University student was arrested this week, after police found weapons, a pressure cooker, ball bearings and more in his dorm room.

The Hampden District Attorney's office says part of a handgun, a pressure cooker and night vision goggles were just some of what authorities found during a sweep of 18-year-old James McNary's dorm room.

The search happened after state police were called to WNE Wednesday, responding to reports that a student had "been expelled for violating the university’s weapons policy,” according to the DA’s office.

State police went on to find and interview McNary before arresting him. Investigators found knives, swords, a gas mask, pressure cooker and ball bearings in his dorm room, among other items.

McNary, a Saugus resident, was arraigned in Springfield District Court Thursday. Per the DA's office, he was charged with:



Using a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Manufacturing an untraceable firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

During his arraignment, the Commonwealth reportedly requested bail be set at $500,000, only for the court to set it at $50,000 with conditions.

McNary is due back in court on Monday, March 16.

WNE is home to WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau.