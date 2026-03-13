Albany library board proposes 17% budget increase

This spring, Albany residents will vote whether to approve a 17% increase to the library budget tax levy. That's after the Albany Public Library’s Board of Trustees on March 10 proposed a more than $9.6 million operating levy for the upcoming year.

Leaders say this would result in an increase of about $42 per household, based on a property assessment of $250,000.

APL Executive Director Andrea Nicolay said if the budget were held level, the library would risk draining its fund balance just to cover operating costs.

"With the proposed increase, we stop the bleeding and achieve a balanced operating budget that stabilizes our reserves and allows for sustainable growth in future years,” Nicolay said in a statement.

The vote on the 2026-2027 operating tax levy proposal is set for May 19, when voters will also select three trustee members.