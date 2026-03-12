© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

DEC issues back country advisory

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT
View of a few Adirondack peaks from Lake Placid
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
View of a few Adirondack peaks from Lake Placid

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a recreational use advisory for back country areas of the Catskills and Adirondacks.

The DEC says warmer temperatures and rain have led to conditions where key winter routes are impassable due to washed out bridges and flooding. Trails that are usable may have hazards including compacted snow that looks like a solid surface but isn’t and could lead to sinking into the snow.

The DEC says its staff has “encountered up to two feet of standing water on frozen lake surfaces, damage to high water bridge crossings, and snow slides on steep terrain.” The agency suggests any back country hikes be reconsidered or rerouted while conditions are unstable.
Tags
News AdirondacksNYS DECNYS Department of Environmental ConservationDepartment of Environmental ConservationSpring ThawAdirondack BackcountrySnow Pack
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley