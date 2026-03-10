Police: Impaired Canajoharie man crashed into sheriff's deputy's car

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Canajoharie man after he allegedly drove drunk into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle Monday night.

31-year-old Ryan Hodge is accused of crashing the vehicle he was driving into the patrol vehicle that had its light flashing while stopped at the scene of a fire in the town of Canajoharie just after 11 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was away from the patrol vehicle, and no one was injured – but the damage to the vehicle was extensive.

Hodge was charged with two traffic violations and four misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He will appear in town court at a later date.