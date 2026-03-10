© 2026
Police: Impaired Canajoharie man crashed into sheriff's deputy's car

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT
A silver pickup truck, at left, is stopped on a road after crashing into the front end of a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office car to its right.
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle, at right, suffered front-end damage after a pickup truck, at left, allegedly crashed into it at the scene of a fire on Clinton Road in the town of Canajoharie on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Canajoharie man after he allegedly drove drunk into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle Monday night.

31-year-old Ryan Hodge is accused of crashing the vehicle he was driving into the patrol vehicle that had its light flashing while stopped at the scene of a fire in the town of Canajoharie just after 11 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was away from the patrol vehicle, and no one was injured – but the damage to the vehicle was extensive.

Hodge was charged with two traffic violations and four misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He will appear in town court at a later date.
