Minor earthquake shakes Westchester County

A minor earthquake shook parts of the lower Hudson Valley this morning.

The magnitude 2.3 quake, with an epicenter in Sleepy Hollow, was felt in Westchester County.

County Executive Ken Jenkins says there have been no reports of damage or other impacts on infrastructure. The Democrat says officials at the former Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan have reported no impacts and precautionary site surveys will be conducted.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 10:17 a.m. at a depth of 7.4 kilometers.