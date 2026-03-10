Mass. Gov to White House: Start cutting checks

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey says the White House owes every household in the Commonwealth over $1,700.

Calling tariffs recently struck down by the Supreme Court "unconstitutional taxes," Healey says the federal government owes Massachusetts residents refunds.



Many of President Donald Trump's tariffs were struck down in late-February, after the nation's highest court dismantled his use of the "International Emergency Economic Powers Act."



While in effect, tariffs of all kinds translated to higher consumer prices, which Healey says should now be compensated in the form of $1,745.



In a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Healey said the president should also "rethink and rescind" the global tariffs he instituted in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.



The president has publicly mulled issuing "tariff dividend checks" to Americans totaling as much as $2,000. Experts say the likelihood of them coming to pass is low.