Flock cameras rejected by Saranac Lake village board

An Adirondack village has decided not to use license plate reader cameras that were being installed by its police department.

On February 19th, the Saranac Lake Police Department announced that Flock cameras were being installed throughout the village. During a February 23rd village board meeting, resident David Lynch reflected the sentiments of many of those who commented about the use of the surveillance cameras.

“First I believe these cameras are currently in violation of Saranac Lake Police Department policy. Secondly, I believe the public has been misled about Flock’s access to our data. My ask of you tonight is to take these cameras down. The village is conducting surveillance in violation of its own policy.”

In a February 26th Facebook post, Mayor Jimmy Williams said “There will be no movement on the cameras until an official decision has been reached in public meetings.”

At the March 9th meeting, village trustees approved a resolution to halt activation of the cameras and require any contracts for such technology to be authorized by the Board of Trustees.

In an Adirondack Daily Enterprise poll, 49% of readers thought Saranac Lake installing Flock cameras was an invasion of privacy, while 38% felt it would improve public safety.

