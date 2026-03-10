Albany County takes action to limit interaction with immigration authorities

The Albany County Legislature passed two resolutions on Monday aimed at limiting local interaction with federal immigration authorities.

One resolution directs all county agencies not to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Patrol. The other prohibits the use of public funds for airlines engaged in deportation flights.

The anti-collaboration measure — passed 29-9 — says all county agencies, including the sheriff's office, will “neither cooperate with nor facilitate any operations of ICE or Border Patrol.” The resolution, proposed amid the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown, does not prevent county departments from complying with federal immigration laws.

Passed 31-7, the airline resolution comes after Avelo Airlines in January said it would stop operating deportation flights out of Albany International Airport.

Republicans, in the minority on the legislature, criticized both measures.