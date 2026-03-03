© 2026
World War I antique stolen from Oneida County house

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:43 PM EST
A collage of images from crime scene on black background. Top image shows chunk missing from porch pillar. Bottom image shows side angle of porch pillar with pipe and American flag next to pillar.
Courtesy New York State Police
New York State Police provided two photos from the Forestport house where a World War I air raid alarm horn was reportedly stolen. The top image shows where a chunk of a porch pillar where the horn was is missing.

New York State Police say they are investigating after a piece of World War I history was allegedly stolen from a house in the town of Forestport in Oneida County.

Troopers in Old Forge were informed on Feb. 27 of an allegedly stolen 1908 British air raid alarm horn that was attached to a wooden porch pillar at a Bridge Road residence. The Army-green antique was an original with a London address.

According to state police, someone cut out a portion of the pillar with a bladed device and took the horn and a piece of the pillar. The investigation determined the incident occurred between mid-January and late February.
