World War I antique stolen from Oneida County house

New York State Police say they are investigating after a piece of World War I history was allegedly stolen from a house in the town of Forestport in Oneida County.

Troopers in Old Forge were informed on Feb. 27 of an allegedly stolen 1908 British air raid alarm horn that was attached to a wooden porch pillar at a Bridge Road residence. The Army-green antique was an original with a London address.

According to state police, someone cut out a portion of the pillar with a bladed device and took the horn and a piece of the pillar. The investigation determined the incident occurred between mid-January and late February.