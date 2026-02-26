State crews find body of missing Adirondack hiker

New York State Police say they found the body of a hiker who went missing in the Adirondacks earlier this month.

Theodore Troth, a 51-year-old Florida resident, was last seen Feb. 19 leaving a Schroon rental cabin to hike on the Crane Pond Trail. When Troth failed to check out on time on Feb. 24 after about a month in the cabin, the owner notified authorities.

State rescue crews found Troth dead that same evening at the south end of Oxshoe Pond, accessible from the Crane Pond Trail.

According to state police, there are no signs of foul play. Troth has been moved to Glens Falls Hospital for an autopsy, and an investigation is ongoing.