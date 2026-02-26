© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State crews find body of missing Adirondack hiker

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:23 AM EST
Adirondack Park sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
photo of an Adirondack Park sign

New York State Police say they found the body of a hiker who went missing in the Adirondacks earlier this month.

Theodore Troth, a 51-year-old Florida resident, was last seen Feb. 19 leaving a Schroon rental cabin to hike on the Crane Pond Trail. When Troth failed to check out on time on Feb. 24 after about a month in the cabin, the owner notified authorities.

State rescue crews found Troth dead that same evening at the south end of Oxshoe Pond, accessible from the Crane Pond Trail.

According to state police, there are no signs of foul play. Troth has been moved to Glens Falls Hospital for an autopsy, and an investigation is ongoing.
News
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News