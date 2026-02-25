‘Dropped the Ball’: Springfield Mayor calls out Basketball Hall of Fame Prez over exploring ‘HoopHall Classic' move

The mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts says he's concerned and disappointed with the Basketball Hall of Fame, following reports that its leadership put out feelers for moving a major high school basketball showcase out of the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva "dropped the ball" after he allegedly engaged in secret talks with the now-former head of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

According to communications obtained by the Contrarian Boston's Scott Van Voorhis, Doleva was apparently in contact with Marcel Vernon Sr. last year, discussing a potential move for the hall's annual HoopHall Classic showcase, from Springfield to the Boston area.

Calling it a "what if" scenario that would also involve the Jr. HoopHall showcase, Doleva reportedly cited capacity and infrastructure issues as reasons for the move.

Vernon resigned in December. The Hall of Fame also has a deal with Springfield College to continue hosting HoopHall events through 2028.

In a letter to Doleva, Sarno criticized the CEO for leaving the city out of discussions on the matter.

He said the city, the birthplace of basketball, is willing to find ways to remedy issues the Hall of Fame might be having.

HoopHall weekend reportedly generates $11-12 million for the community each year, Sarno says, with both the Classic and Invitational tournaments bringing in well-over a thousand high school players from across the country.

WAMC has reached out to the Hall of Fame for comment.

A copy of Sarno's letter to Doleva can be found here.