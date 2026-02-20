Albany's police review board loses another member

A member of the embattled Albany Community Police Review Board has confirmed reports that another member has resigned. More resignations could be on the horizon.

Malik Dare says Joshua Singletary handed in a letter of resignation after the board canceled its February meeting due to lack of a quorum.

The board already had three of its members resign in October and canceled two monthly meetings as it searched for people to fill those empty seats.

Dare says he is frustrated with the board’s recent inability to function and is considering handing in his own resignation if the dysfunction continues.

“I joined the board to make a difference, review cases, because I believe in oversight and accountability and I have not been able to do that while on the board, so if this continues to be a problem that would be something that could potentially push me over the edge,” Dare said.

Dare said Singletary’s resignation leaves the board with five members, meaning one absence will result in the lack of a quorum.