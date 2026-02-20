Albany florist charged after allegedly terrorizing a woman in his home above the shop

The owner of a local flower shop has been charged after allegedly terrorizing a woman in his home last month.

The Albany County District Attorney’s office says Mark Carter, the owner of Taysha Florist in Albany, is accused of tying a woman’s hands and feet and strangling her in his home above the shop on Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Officials say the woman, who was not named by police but was an acquaintance of Carter’s, was later released and driven home by the suspect.

Officials say evidence found within the home leads them to believe there are other victims. Carter pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and strangulation on Friday.

Carter was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility and could face up to 25 years in prison.