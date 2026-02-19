Judge rules Saratoga Springs council must redo vote on former member’s legal fees  

Saratoga Springs could be on the hook to pay a former leader’s legal fees.

A Saratoga County Supreme Court judge on Wednesday ordered the Saratoga Springs City Council to redo an August 2025 decision in which the council voted not to pay the legal fees for former Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub.

Golub was charged in November 2025 with official misconduct following an alleged incident that involved a city employee unclogging a drain at Golub’s home using city resources while on city time. That case was eventually dismissed, but Golub requested to be compensated by the City Council – a request the council voted against, 3-1.

Golub petitioned to overturn the vote, leading to Judge Richard Kupferman’s ruling this week. That ruling called the council’s rational for rejecting the compensation "erroneous." The council now 60 days to redo the vote.

Golub and his attorney declined to comment.