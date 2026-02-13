Kissing a cow to support the United Way of the Adirondack Region

Why were North Country officials kissing cows?

The cows at the Miner Institute barn were quiet Thursday as they stood in their stalls, eating their breakfast. Well, except for one who was quite vocal about a herd of humans disturbing her munching.

United Way of the Adirondack Region President and CEO John Bernardi says the people gathered among the cattle as part of an annual tradition.

“Today represents our campaign finale with our rich tradition of cow kissing. And I am pleased to report that we have closed our campaign at $680,000. And as you all know the needs are tremendous out there. So these dollars are more important than ever. The needs have just become so urgent for people across the region. Alright lets get right to it."

Those showing a little love to one cow, named Miss Jackie, included the director of the Mental Health Association of Essex County. Valerie Ainsworth was puckering up for the first time.

“I love cows. I live next door to cows and I have horses of my own. So I don’t mind kissing a cow. Cows are really inquisitive. I go walking in the morning and the cows always check me out and look and see what I’m doing. I notice these cows are doing the same thing. You know, they’re looking at us. They seem to like to have their pictures taken. I think they have personality.”

While he's attended the annual event in the past, it’s the first time Plattsburgh Mayor Wendell Hughes kissed a cow to support the United Way.

“I’ve had uncles and stuff that have owned farms for years, so I’ve done more than that! You know, especially with the power bills this year and everything, I have referred so many people and United Way has been so good to so many folks. It’s really a unique way to raise money and I think it’s really cool.”

Clinton Community College Acting President Ken Knelly was another newbie.

“They’re vital in our region so I guess it’s now established that how far will you go for United Way? I will kiss a cow for United Way.”

Herdsman Rebecca Sprang held Miss Jackie’s halter. The cow showed her personality by reacting differently to each person, nuzzling some and backing away from others.

“This is her first year. We try and do a different one each year. Sometimes she’s just a little bit shy."

Pat Bradley asks, "What’s it like working with the cows here at Miner?"

"It’s awesome," Sprang replies. "It’s cool to work with cows from babies up to adults. We’re very lucky here at Miner. We have amazing facilities, great management and leadership and the cows are taken care of very well.”

Kiss a Cow has been held for about 8 years. Bernardi says it is a fun way to celebrate the end of the United Way's annual fundraising campaign.

“We set out to raise $10,000 for this particular event for homelessness prevention in the region and we raised $13,000 and that’s conservative. It’s very, very well supported and we had an enthusiastic response.”

Last year the United Way of the Adirondack Region served 80,000 people in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.