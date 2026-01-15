As part of efforts to bring nightlife back into the city, Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs wants to expand a downtown hospitality program. A similar program in Schenectady could serve as a guide.

At Proctors Theatre in downtown Schenectady, a man in a red jacket opens the door for guests. The people in red jackets are a regular sight in the Electric City. They're called Ambassadors.

The Schenectady Downtown Ambassadors program, run by the City Mission, offers guidance to visitors and downtown workers. It also gives an opportunity for previously unhoused people to get back into the workforce. Carney McGuire is director of the Ambassadors program.

"They just provide hospitality," said McGuire. "They say, ''Good Morning.' They'll have an umbrella if it's raining. They put salt down all here so that people are safe walking to their cars."

Albany has a similar program; it’s called the Albany Ambassador Employment Program and is operated by IPH. But while Schenectady's Ambassadors are present year-round, Albany Ambassadors are typically only deployed during concerts and other downtown events.

New Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs wants to change that.

In signing first executive order to revive Albany's nightlife, the Democrat voiced her interest in enhancing Albany's Ambassadors program. She told reporters the Ambassadors bring a sense of safety.

"One of the initiatives that I've talked a lot about over the course of the last three years is the ambassador program that I'm looking to stand up," said Applyrs. "Essentially, that Ambassador Program will entail hiring people from the community who serve to be a presence on our business corridors. One of the things that deters crime is presence, density, people."

While the Ambassadors' presence might provide visitors a sense of safety, it's not their job to act as security. McGuire, in Schenectady, says the Ambassadors are more similar to hospitality service workers.

"One of the things that people always think about the ambassadors is that we provide security," said McGuire. "We provide a sense of security, but they're not security officers. So we want to make sure that people don't expect that the ambassadors are going to step in if there was a situation. We know who to call. Let's just put it that way."

Janine Robitaille, executive director of IPH in Albany, says she's looking forward to working with Mayor Applyrs to potentially Albany's Ambassadors program. But Robitaille says a constat Ambassadors presence is not necessarily the most effective way to run the program in New York's capital city.

"What works is scheduled events, where they're they're needed, and there's a specific time frame and a specific need," siad Robitaille. "What doesn't work is just kind of walk around town and, you know, try to find people who need help. That did not work."

Zipporah Hommel, a spokesperson for Applyrs, says details on expanding the Ambassadors program are still in the works.