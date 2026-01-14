© 2026
New USDA dietary guidelines bring back food pyramid, previous recommendations though some new additions attract scrutiny

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST
USDA
/
YouTube
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins (center at podium) and Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (left of podium) during an agriculture-related announcement on Dec. 10, 2025. Both officials recently unveiled the new "Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030" - an updated set of recommendations for American diets that also features an inverted food pyramid. The plan leans in on the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign RFK Jr. and Rollins have supported, with heavy emphasis placed on avoiding highly-processed foods and added sugars.

Top federal officials have announced new dietary guidelines for the nation, bringing back the food pyramid and even flipping it. The elevating of certain food groups has drawn scrutiny from some health experts and advocates.

The 2025-2030 dietary guidelines bill themselves as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign championed by U.S. Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

They rally hard against highly-processed food and added sugar, but also suggest beef tallow as a viable option to “incorporate healthy fats in their diet.” As food science researcher Dr. Eric Decker tells WAMC Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos, these kind of alterations merit some concern, while a good deal of previous guidance remains in place.
