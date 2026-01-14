New USDA dietary guidelines bring back food pyramid, previous recommendations though some new additions attract scrutiny

Top federal officials have announced new dietary guidelines for the nation, bringing back the food pyramid and even flipping it. The elevating of certain food groups has drawn scrutiny from some health experts and advocates.

The 2025-2030 dietary guidelines bill themselves as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign championed by U.S. Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

They rally hard against highly-processed food and added sugar, but also suggest beef tallow as a viable option to “incorporate healthy fats in their diet.” As food science researcher Dr. Eric Decker tells WAMC Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos, these kind of alterations merit some concern, while a good deal of previous guidance remains in place.