Men to participate in the Delightful Run for Women for the first time

Men can now participate in the Delightful Run for Women.

For the first time, men will now have the opportunity to run in the long-running women’s-only race. While men can only participate virtually, organizers hope men will support the event’s mission, which encourages the recognition of

women in sports and healthy eating.

Event director Kristen Hislop says the change is meant to open the race to the larger community.

“We actually haven't had a lot of requests, but I'm always looking for ways to make the event better, and so I think just adding that as another opportunity,” Hislop said. “We'll see if it takes off. But we want to give an opportunity for people to be part of it, right? It is a truly a community event, and we have guys who come down and volunteered every year, and they're runners, and they're like, how else can I support the event? Now here's another way they can support the event.”

Since its inception in 1979, the race, known as the Freihofer’s Run for Women until 2023, has only hosted women.

Each year, the race draws roughly 3,000 women to run or walk the streets of downtown Albany in the race with national acclaim. The top-six finishers in last year’s 5K race were from outside of New York.

Hislop says the virtual race allows anyone to participate from anywhere in the world. To do so, they run a race of the same distance and record their time online. But this is the first time men will be allowed to sign up.

“We do the honor system. I'm not going out and asking for proof of, you know, on Strava or anything, but people will log their times,” Hislop said. “We don't do awards because it's hard when you're doing it that way. But there will be results.”

Janelle Rothacker, a decorated former high school runner and longtime fan of the race, welcomes the change.

“I think it's good to have men included in it,” Rothacker said. “I think the option for them to compete virtually. I'm curious to see how that option, because it is such a trademark event for women, but obviously it's a great event for the community, and just like allowing more people to participate, it in it in any capacity, I think is a positive for you know the local area.”

Rothacker says she has minimal concerns about men being allowed to participate virtually.

“Keeping the in-person event strictly woman, you know, the environment that it's already cultivated into, I think kind of eliminates those concerns for me,” Rothacker said.

Hislop says she hopes men participating will help them connect with the women in their lives.

“The fun thing is, if a guy says, ‘I'll sign up and I'll do that, Lift Her 5K,’ well then now we can train with his wife, who's getting ready for it, right? So maybe it offers that opportunity too. Or if a woman's in a run club and she says, ‘I'm doing this,’ well now all the guys in the run club have a way to participate as well. And of course, we love them to come down and volunteer too, but it's another way to participate a little bit.”

Participants can also join a 10-week training challenge that will prepare them for the race, with a walk/run to intermediate/advanced programs available. Training programs begin March 23.

Registration for both the training program and race is now open. Race day is May 30.