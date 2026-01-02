In first major action, Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs announces advisory panel on nightlife

Mayor Applyrs signed the order in a City Hall conference room surrounded by nightlife business owners. Applyrs said the owners will advise the council, helping to make key decisions in reviving the city’s nightlife.

“My first directive to the advisory council is to conduct a thorough review and analysis of the economic impact of Albany's current nightlife landscape, to identify opportunities and challenges," she said. "We want to know what's working in the city and also what isn't.”

Applyrs added that the findings from this review will help inform policies and development plans that will “turn the lights back on” in the Albany night.

Craig Earle was one of the entrepreneurs present at the signing. He is a DJ and the owner of The Fuze Box, a live music venue and nightclub on Central Avenue. He says the biggest issues facing nightlife from the business perspective is the stigma against Albany and the city’s red tape.

“It's like city ordinances, like cabaret licenses, like even the view from the public to feel like, 'Oh, it's not safe on Central Avenue.' And so it's just, how do we say it's safe right here, it's safe right in our little, our little stretch of it? It's just making a welcome environment, and just trying to, you know, work in tandem with the city, as opposed to working against it,” he said.

The city has recently streamlined its cabaret laws, which require bars to apply for and earn an annual cabaret license to play amplified music, including live entertainment, but businesses have called for further changes.

Earle also says the public should meet nightlife where it is. He hopes they can come around to supporting these businesses.

"I think that Lark Street should be loud," he said. "I think that said Central Ave. should be loud. I think that Pearl Street should be loud. And if you choose to live in those areas, just understand that that's what comes with it, and embrace it. Be part of it.

On Friday, Applyrs also announced she will be implementing an Ambassador Program, an initiative that would employ people to help protect and guide people enjoying Albany’s nightlife.

In years past, the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has operated an Albany Ambassadors program to assist visitors during downtown events. The effort expanded to Cohoes last summer.

A similar ambassadors program is also operating in Schenectady.