Northeast Report

Springfield City Council tables ordinance heavily-regulating sale of kratom

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:30 PM EST

This week, Springfield, Mass., nearly became the biggest city in the state to ban the sale of various kratom products.

The City Council’s already passed similar restrictions on synthetic cannabinoids or 'gas station weed,' but on the brink of banning synthetic kratom, a majority of councilors balked and tabled the matter amid issues raised in the council chambers.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This story originally aired on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.
James Paleologopoulos
