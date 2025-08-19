WAMC Sports Report 8/19/25: Turner, Harper power Phillies to 12-7 rout of Mariners

Trea Turner recorded four hits, including his 1,500th career hit, while Bryce Harper went deep twice to lead the Phillies past the Mariners 12-7. Philadelphia exploded for 21 hits, highlighted by a six-run second inning, and J.T. Realmuto also added a homer. Ranger Suárez struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings for the win, as the Phillies handed Seattle its third straight loss.

Final Baltimore 6 Boston 3

Trevor Rogers took a shutout into the seventh inning, helping the Baltimore Orioles secure a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Gunnar Henderson contributed with a solo homer and an RBI triple. Top Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo, who made his major-league debut on Sunday, doubled off the Green Monster for his first extra-base hit and added a two-run single in the ninth. Ryan Mountcastle chipped in with three singles. Rogers allowed one run, four hits and a walk, striking out seven. Boston starter Dustin May gave up two runs, eight hits and two walks over six innings.

Final Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 2

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is putting together a Cy Young-worthy season everywhere but in the win-loss column. The 23-year-old Skenes' record still sits at 7-9 following a no-decision in Pittsburgh's 5-2 win over Toronto. Skenes has recorded a no-decision 10 times this season. He's allowed two runs or less in nine of those games. Skenes says he doesn't get caught up in his win total as long as the Pirates have more runs than the opponents at the end of every game he plays.

Final White Sox 13 Atlanta 9

Final Cleveland 3 Arizona 1

Final Cincinnati 4 L.A. Angels 1

Final Detroit 10 Houston 0

Final Kansas City 4 Texas 3

Final Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0

Final St. Louis 8 Miami 3

Final Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

The Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 courtesy of Warming Bernabel's walk-off single in the ninth inning. It snapped a 10-game skid against the Dodgers. The Rockies have now tied their season-high winning streak of four games. Since the All-Star break, they've gone 14-15, while the Dodgers are 13-15. Colorado needs to win six of its final 37 games to avoid the modern-era MLB record for losses owned by the 2024 Chicago White Sox. All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman says the team is focused on improving and playing clean baseball.

Final San Francisco 4 San Diego 3

Xander Bogaerts of the San Diego Padres had a home run overturned due to fan interference, and manager Mike Shildt was ejected for coming out of the dugout to talk to the umpires in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants. Bogaerts hit a flyball that appeared to bounce out of Heliot Ramos’ glove and over the fence as two fans, including one in a Giants shirt, reached for it. Neither fan appeared to touch the ball but after a lengthy review, the home run call was overturned and Bogaerts was called out. Shildt was ejected immediately when he came out of the dugout.

NFL

Final Cincinnati 31 Washington 17

Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks from LSU, headlined the “Monday Night Football” matchup in the second preseason game for each team. Daniels scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown, but Burrow led two touchdown drives in the Bengals’ 31-17 win over the Commanders. Both teams have high-profile players out amid contract disputes, Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson and Washington WR Terry McLaurin.

The Cleveland Browns have announced that Joe Flacco will be their starting quarterback for the Sept. 7 opener against AFC North rival Cincinnati. Coach Kevin Stefanski indicated over the past week that decision was coming. The Browns were off on Sunday after their 22-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles but had a team meeting on Monday. The 40-year old Flacco beat out Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson is on the roster but is expected to miss the season because of injuries. Besides having 191 regular-season starts and going into his 18th season, Flacco was the only quarterback who has not missed time during training camp because of an injury.

Matthew Stafford practiced with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, marking the quarterback’s first workout with the team this preseason after having been unable to do so because of a sore back. Stafford, 37, took first-team reps during the session and did not speak to reporters afterward. Coach Sean McVay said it was too soon to know what the session means for Stafford’s status going forward.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - ASSOCIATED PRESS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM

No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Penn State each had three players selected for the preseason AP All-America team. The Southeastern Conference had 12 players on the 27-man first team determined by media members on the AP Top 25 voting panel. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Pittsburgh each had two players on the first team. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Florida center Jake Slaughter are returning first-team AP All-Americans. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik was the overwhelming preseason choice for first-team quarterback after throwing for 3,639 yards with 39 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

US GYMNASTICS ACADEMY COACH ARRESTED BY FBI

A coach at a center in Iowa that has trained Olympic champions is facing allegations that he abused young female gymnasts and secretly photographed others undressing at a prior job in Mississippi. Sean Gardner, who coached at Chow’s Gymnastics and Dance Institute in West Des Moines, has been temporarily barred from all contact with USA Gymnastics since July 2022 due to unspecified allegations of misconduct. He has not been charged criminally while a police investigation continues. But three years after abuse allegations were reported to police and he was removed from USA Gymnastics, the FBI arrested him last week on a federal child pornography charge. He has been ordered detained pending further proceedings in Mississippi.

TENNIS - CINCINNATI OPEN

Third-ranked Iga Swiatek captured the Cincinnati Open title by defeating No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 on Monday night. Swiatek has won all six meetings against the Italian, dropping only one set in those matches. Paolini jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set but Swiatek roared back to go ahead 5-3. Paolini broke serve to get even at 5-5, but Swiatek closed out a first-set victory in 56 minutes. Swiatek’s eighth ace of the match gave her a 5-3 lead in the second set. Paolini broke serve twice in the second set and was within 5-4, but Swiatek was able to serve out the match for her 24th career singles title.

US OPEN TENNIS - MIXED DOUBLES.

Grand Slam singles champions such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys will be playing for extra money — $1 million to the winning duo — and trying to get their hands on a trophy in the U.S. Open’s overhauled mixed doubles tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the best of the best at doubles are not so excited about what one of last year’s mixed champions in New York, Sara Errani, labeled “sad” and “nonsense” in an interview with The Associated Press. She and Andrea Vavassori, who’ll be defending their title, are the only true doubles team competing at Flushing Meadows this time.

ALBANY FIREWOLVES MOVING TO CANADA

After four seasons at MVP Arena, the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League are relocating to Canada. Stephen Stamp of Inside Lacrosse wrote on X over the weekend that the FireWolves might be relocating to Oshawa, near Toronto. The National Lacrosse League owners approved the relocation. On Thursday, the league applied for trademarks on the names Ontario FireWolves and Oshawa FireWolves.

The franchise first moved to Albany for the 2021-2022 season. They were in Connecticut before that.

During their time in Albany, the FireWolves reached the NLL playoffs twice, including a Finals appearance in 2024 before losing to the Buffalo Bandits.

This is the second NLL team to leave Albany. The Albany Attack played at the arena from 2000 to 2003 before departing for San Jose, Calif. because of low attendance.

