WAMC Sports Report 8/12/25: Correa plays 1st game in Houston since trade as Bregman visits for 1st time since joining Red Sox

Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman were back at Daikin Park on Monday. But while Correa was making his triumphant return home after the recent blockbuster trade that brought him back to the Houston Astros from the Minnesota Twins, Bregman was in the ballpark for the first time as a visitor after signing with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. Houston held off a late rally to win the opener of the three-game series 7-6. Bregman was honored with a pregame video welcoming him back to Houston and highlighting his many accomplishments with the team.

Ramón Urías has led the Houston Astros to a 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox with three hits, including a two-run homer. The game took place Monday night. Chas McCormick also hit his first homer of the season. Carlos Correa contributed with an RBI single in his first home game since rejoining the Astros. Cristian Javier returned to the mound after Tommy John surgery, allowing three hits and two runs. Boston's comeback attempt fell short as Connor Wong doubled in the ninth, but Bennett Sousa struck out Roman Anthony to end the game.

Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Minnesota 2

Will Warren gave up three hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings to become the first New York Yankees starting pitcher to get an out in the seventh inning in a month in a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Warren (7-5), who allowed homers to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach, struck out seven and walked none before Luke Weaver and David Bednar finished off New York’s 23rd win in its last 30 regular-season meetings with Minnesota. Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Yankees. Zebby Matthews (3-4) took the loss.

Final Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 1

Kyle Schwarber hit his 42nd homer of the season, a two-run shot that highlighted a four-run eighth inning, as the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Monday night, extending their winning streak to four games. Schwarber’s 42nd homer moved him past Shohei Ohtani and into the NL lead. The Dodgers faced the Angels later Monday night. Seattle’s Cal Raleigh leads the AL and MLB with 45 homers. Schwarber has 97 RBIs this season.

The Met’s were off last night. They’re set to take on Atlanta in New York tonight at 7:10.

Final Kansas City 7 Washington 4

Final Texas 7 Arizona 6

Final L.A. Angels 7 L.A. Dodgers 4

Shohei Ohtani has homered in his third straight game. The Dodgers star hit his 42nd of the season in the eighth inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers trailed 7-0 when Ohtani connected off Shaun Anderson, driving his fourth homer in five games into the right field bleachers to tie Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead. Seattle’s Cal Raleigh leads the majors with 45 homers. Ohtani has a 10-game hitting streak in August, and he has four homers among his nine hits in the Dodgers’ last five games.

A Hawaii real estate investor and broker are suing baseball star Shohei Ohtani. They claim the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player and his agent got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development on the Big Island’s coveted Hapuna Coast that they brought him in to endorse. According to the lawsuit filed in Hawaii Circuit Court, Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, increasingly demanded concessions before ultimately demanding that their business partner drop them from the deal. The development includes 14 houses averaging $17.3 million apiece. Ohtani was advertised as the first resident.

Final Detroit 2 White Sox 1

Final Tampa Bay 7 Athletics 4

Final Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 1

The Milwaukee Brewers became the first MLB team since 2019 with multiple winning streaks of 10 or more games. However, any excitement over that particular accomplishment is tempered by the bigger picture. The Brewers extended their current win streak to 10 with a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Earlier in the season, Milwaukee won 11 straight, and with Monday’s victory join the Houston Astros (2019), Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2015), Atlanta Braves (2013), St. Louis Cardinals (2001), Pittsburgh Pirates (1978), Kansas City Royals (1977), New York Mets (1969) and Houston Astros (1969) as the only teams to have two double-digit wins streaks since MLB expanded in 1969,

Final St. Louis 3 Colorado 2

Final San Diego 4 San Francisco 1

WNBA

Final Golden State 74 Connecticut 57

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 17 points, Janelle Salaun added 16 and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 74-57. Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 12 points for Connecticut (5-26), which dropped to 1-15 in road games this year. The Valkyries (16-15) used a 14-2 run in the fourth, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Kate Martin, to take a 69-50 lead. Golden State finished 13 of 33 from 3-point range, while Connecticut was just 5 of 25. Hayes moved past Sheryl Swoopes (4,875) for 31st on the WNBA’s career scoring list.

NFL

A Nevada court has apparently cleared the way for a 2021 lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden to proceed against Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL. Gruden's lawsuit alleges that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy his career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. In 2022, the NFL appealed to Nevada’s high court after a Las Vegas judge rejected league bids to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Goodell. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the NFL's arbitration clause does not apply to Gruden.

Aaron Rodgers joined Pittsburgh. Davante Adams went to Hollywood. Cooper Kupp is in Seattle. Russell Wilson’s latest stop is the Big Apple. But the oldest face in a new place this NFL season is 73-year-old Pete Carroll on the sideline in Las Vegas. Carroll is leading the Raiders after a one-year hiatus from coaching following 14 years with the Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson are the most notable quarterbacks who changed teams. Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Jameis Winston also found new homes. Several star wide receivers joined Adams and Kupp on the move, including DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs and George Pickens.

SOCCER

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The 31-year-old Rodríguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger. “Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish, adding “In this and in all my lives.” Rodríguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo’s other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022. Ronaldo met Rodríguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON AP TOP 25

Texas is No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The Longhorns narrowly edged out Penn State in the closest preseason vote since 1998. Texas received 25 first-place votes, while Penn State received 23. The Nittany Lions have their highest preseason ranking since they were No. 1 to open 1997. The Southeastern Conference leads with 10 teams in the Top 25. The Big Ten has two of the top three teams for the third straight year. The Big 12 has four ranked teams and the ACC has three.

Deion Sanders has a quarterback dilemma at Colorado and he isn't rushing to solve it. His primary options are 17-year-old phenom Julian "JuJu" Lewis, a pure passer, or to lean on the experience of Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Sanders might even rotate both. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the NFL, this will be a new-look offense for the Buffaloes. The QB competition is friendly, with both players embracing the challenge. To help improve the running game, the Buffaloes added Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as a coach. Colorado opens the season Aug. 29 by hosting Georgia Tech.

STOCK-CAR RACING

A veteran stock-car driver has died after a medical emergency during a short-track race in North Carolina. Robbie Brewer's car hit a wall Saturday night at the Bowman Gray Stadium track in Winston-Salem, coming to a stop near the start-finish line. Track workers removed the 53-year-old from the car, and an ambulance took him to a hospital, after which he died. Officials announced Brewer's passing on Sunday. Details of the medical emergency weren’t released. Brewer was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Division race. Fellow driver Brad Lewis described Brewer as a mentor and friend.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

