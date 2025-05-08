© 2025
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman 5/8/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ivan Lajara,
Alexander Babbie
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:58 AM EDT
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara, Senior Editor of The Daily Freeman, about the postponement of a hearing in the Central Hudson rate hike case.
