Shooting involving border agent in Vermont investigated

Authorities are investiging a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in northern Vermont. Vermont State Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Coventry.

State police officers are assisting federal authorities including the FBI. A portion of the highway was closed in both directions for about two hours after the shooting.

The northbound lane reopened late Monday afternoon. Coventry is close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station.

