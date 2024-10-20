Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians and into World Series for 41st time

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. Baseball’s biggest brand is going back to October’s main stage. Soto, who was acquired in a seven-player trade with San Diego in December, moved the Bronx Bombers into position with one big swing. Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run homer for the Yankees, who will play either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Cleveland's unexpected season ended short of the World Series, adding another year to the franchise's title drought stretching to 1948.