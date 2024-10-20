© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Report

Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians and into World Series for 41st time

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2024 at 9:46 AM EDT
New York Yankees' Juan Soto, left, and Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. The Yankees won 5-2 to advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez )
Godofredo A. Vásquez
New York Yankees' Juan Soto, left, and Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. The Yankees won 5-2 to advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez )

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. Baseball’s biggest brand is going back to October’s main stage. Soto, who was acquired in a seven-player trade with San Diego in December, moved the Bronx Bombers into position with one big swing. Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run homer for the Yankees, who will play either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Cleveland's unexpected season ended short of the World Series, adding another year to the franchise's title drought stretching to 1948.
Tags
News World Series
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press