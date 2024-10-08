WAMC Sports Report 10/8/24: Yankees drop Game 2 to Royals in ALDS

MLB

Two games into this postseason, those big-money deals for Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodón haven’t paid any October dividends for the New York Yankees. Judge mustered little at the plate again Monday night and Rodón failed to last four innings in his first playoff start with New York during a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals that squared their best-of-five AL Division Series at one apiece. Given a 1-0 lead going into the fourth,Rodón immediately squandered it by serving up a leadoff homer to Salvador Perez on a 2-0 slider that left the $162 million pitcher shaking his head. Judge is 1 for 7. Game 3 is 7:08 Wednesday night in Kansas City.

Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland’s All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning as the Detroit Tigers blanked the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece. Carpenter connected for a 423-foot shot with two outs off Clase, who had not given up a run since Aug. 30 and led the league with 47 saves. Detroit ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings. Carpenter's homer was the first runs of the series for the Tigers, who have been finding ways to win for months. They’re at it again and will now head home to Comerica Park for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to advance.

Cole Ragans started his AL Division Series with a walk in the park. On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals left-hander took a 11-minute stroll from the team’s hotel in midtown Manhattan and played catch in Central Park on the Heckscher Ballfields, just as so many amateur baseball and softball players do each day. On Monday, he was an 8-mile drive away on the mound at Yankee Stadium and allowed one run over four innings in Kansas City's 4-2 win over the New York Yankees that evened their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

WNBA

Connecticut is at Minnesota at 8 p.m. in Game 5. The winner advances to face the Liberty for a Finals series that begins Thursday night at 8 in New York.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards, Kareem Hunt ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs overcame more red-zone woes to beat the Saints 26-13 on a big night for Kansas City’s professional sports teams. Just as the Chiefs were moving to 5-0, the Royals were beating the Yankees 4-2 in New York to even their AL Division Series at a game apiece. Derek Carr threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and a pick for New Orleans before leaving with an oblique injury. It occurred with about 9 1/2 minutes left, when Carr was hit on a fourth-down incompletion as he tried to rally New Orleans from a 23-13 deficit.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was having another tough time against the Chiefs even before he took a wicked shot from blitzing defensive back Chamarri Conner, not only ending his game but also New Orleans’ hopes of a comeback. Carr sustained an oblique injury on the hit with 9 1/2 minutes left and did not return to the 26-13 loss. His problems against the Chiefs dating to his days with the Raiders are well known. Carr dropped to 3-15 in 18 career starts, and he has won just once in eight tries since Steve Spagnuolo took over as Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s defensive coordinator.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has resolved the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman claiming sexual assault and battery. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a text message to The Associated Press that his client’s claim against Watson has been settled confidentially. Buzbee had threatened to have his client speak to the NFL, which had opened an investigation against Watson. It’s not yet known if Watson will face any further discipline from the league. A league spokesman declined comment in an email to AP. The QB was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints. The pop superstar had skipped the Chiefs' previous two games on the road. Swift is in the final days of a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour’s North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to relocate to the New Orleans area to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Saints with Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall along Florida’s west coast this week. The Bucs intend to travel Tuesday and spend the rest of the week out of state instead of practicing as usual at the team’s training facility in Tampa. Milton strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and could make landfill in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning canceled Monday night’s scheduled preseason finale against the Nashville Predators.

Police say Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home. The 29-year-old Peppers appeared for his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on the charges, which included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. Peppers was arrested early Saturday. His attorney said evidence in the case “sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence.” Coach Jerod Mayo said the team is still gathering information. Peppers will be allowed at the Patriots’ facilities for now.

NCAA

A judge has given preliminary approval to the $2.78 billion legal settlement that figures to transform college sports. U.S District Judge Claudia Wilken released an order Monday setting a timeline for a deal that would put millions of dollars into the pockets of college athletes, who can begin applying for payment on Oct. 18. A final hearing is set for April 2025. If finalized, the deal would allow the biggest schools to establish a pool of about $21.5 million in the first year to distribute money to athletes. Players would still be able to cut name, image and likeness deals with outside groups.

