WAMC Sports Report 9/10/24: 49ers spoil Aaron Rodgers' return with a 32-19 win over the Jets

NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets. Rodgers threw for 167 yards and one TD and also had an interception a year after his debut with New York ended with a torn Achilles after four snaps. Rodgers had problems moving around in the pocket but still showed off the arm that helped him win four MVPs with the Green Bay Packers a few times in his first real action for the Jets. But it wasn’t enough to beat the 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers made it through his second try at an opener with the New York Jets healthy even if the performance wasn’t close to the level that made him a four-time MVP. A year after tearing his Achilles on his fourth snap with New York, Rodgers made his highly anticipated return to the field on Monday night in a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers showed signs of his old self with a few good throws but didn’t look comfortable moving in the pocket in his first back from the serious injury.

Police body camera video shows an officer dragged Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of his sports car by his arm and head and then forced him face-first onto the ground after Hill put up the window of his car. The video released Monday shows what happened between Hill and the officers during a traffic stop before Sunday’s game. The video shows that the altercation between the Miami-Dade County officers and Hill escalated quickly. The officers cursed at Hill but he did not curse at them, resist their physical force or strike at them. The police director said the videos were released to show the department is being transparent.

MLB

Austin Wells hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and added an RBI double in the eighth as the New York Yankees pulled away for a 10-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night and widened their lead in the AL East. The Yankees (83-61) surpassed last season’s win total and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles, who were handed a 12-3 loss in Boston. Aaron Judge hit a tying single off James McArthur and four pitches later, Wells lifted a 2-1 fastball into the lower rows of the right field bleachers to push New York’s lead to 7-4.

Tyrone Taylor scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning before fellow pinch-runner Eddy Alvarez dashed home on a passed ball as the New York Mets rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 for their 10th victory in 11 games. The surging Mets got six shutout innings of one-hit ball from fill-in starter Tylor Megill, who retired his last 16 batters and matched a season high with nine strikeouts. New York bounced back after its nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday by Cincinnati, moving a game ahead of Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The rival Braves lost 1-0 at home to the Reds in the makeup of a July rainout.

Rob Refsnyder homered twice among his four hits and had a career-high five RBIs and Tyler O’Neill also had two homers as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-3. Ceddanne Rafaela had two hits and four RBIs as the Red Sox finished with 15 hits. Refsnyder and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers in both the third and eighth innings. It was Refsnyder’s second career multi-homer game and O’Neil’s 12th — including his seventh this season to tie Jordan Alvarez for most in the majors. Boston starter Brayan Bello (13-7) gave up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked five, struck out five and hit a batter. Josh Winckowski gave up a run in the final three innings to get his second save of the season.

Kody Clemens singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth after Tampa Bay had tied the score in the top of the inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Rays 2-1. Kyle Schwarber homered and Cristopher Sánchez pitched six shutout innings to help NL East-leading Philadelphia begin a six-game homestand with its 48th home victory of the season. The Phillies entered tied with the Dodgers for the most home wins in baseball. Brandon Lowe had a tying homer for the Rays, who began play five games out of a wild-card spot in the American League.

Reid Detmers worked six solid innings and Brandon Drury and Niko Kavadas homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the struggling Minnesota Twins. Detmers allowed five hits and struck out eight — including the last three batters he face — for his first win since April 12 against Boston when he started the season 3-0. Drury hit his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the the third inning and Kavadas added a two-run homer, his third, in the sixth inning. Kyle Farmer homered for the Twins, who struck out 12 times and lost their fourth straight game.

Joey Cantillo pitched seven sparkling innings for his first major league win, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3. Cantillo was working on a perfect game before Andrew Benintendi grounded a single into right field with two outs in the seventh. Cantillo struck out a career-high 10 in his fifth start and sixth major league appearance overall. David Fry and Bo Naylor homered for the AL Central-leading Guardians. It was a franchise-record 13th consecutive home loss and No. 15 in 17 games overall for the lowly White Sox.

Tyrone Taylor scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning before fellow pinch-runner Eddy Alvarez dashed home on a passed ball as the New York Mets rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 for their 10th victory in 11 games. The surging Mets got six shutout innings of one-hit ball from fill-in starter Tylor Megill, who retired his last 16 batters and matched a season high with nine strikeouts. New York bounced back after its nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday by Cincinnati, moving a game ahead of Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The rival Braves lost 1-0 at home to the Reds in the makeup of a July rainout.

Paul Skenes struck out nine over six solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Miami Marlins 3-2. The 22-year-old Skenes allowed one run on six hits to improve to 10-2 while lowering his ERA to 2.10. Skenes also boosted his season strikeout total to 151, a Pirates rookie record. Oneil Cruz hit his 19th home run for Pittsburgh. Xavier Edwards, Jesus Sanchez and Otto Lopez had two hits each for the Marlins.

Michael Busch went 4 for 5 with a homer and scored three runs, Cody Bellinger had three RBIs including a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4. The Cubs' offense broke out for 16 hits — with every player getting at least one — coming off a series loss to the New York Yankees in which Chicago had a combined seven hits and two runs in three games. Bellinger and Busch gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning against their old team. Shohei Ohtani stole his 47th base of the season for the Dodgers.

Ed Kranepool, the longest-tenured player in New York Mets history and a member of the Miracle Mets, has died at 79. The team said in a statement that Kranepool died Sunday after experiencing cardiac arrest in Boca Raton, Florida. A native of New York, the first baseman and outfielder spent 18 seasons with the Mets, hitting .261 over 1,853 regular-season games. He was an All-Star in 1965. Kranepool was part of New York’s magical run from National League laughingstock to a World Series title in 1969. He was inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 1990. Kranepool played on the first Mets team in 1962 as a 17-year-old.

The National League playoff race is getting very interesting with three weeks remaining in the regular season. The Padres, Diamondbacks, Mets and Braves are locked in a four-team scramble with only three postseason spots available. The American League race isn't quite as close, though a hot streak from a handful of teams could tighten things quickly. The Tigers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rays are all within striking distance of the Twins, who are trying to hang on to a 3 1/2 lead for the last AL wild card.

NHL

John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at their tearful funeral, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey. Widows Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau described their husbands as attached at the hip throughout their lives. John was 31 and Matthew 29. Meredith Gaudreau revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with the couple's third child. Madeline Gaudreau also is pregnant, due to give birth to the couple’s first child in December.

WNBA

Angel Reese took to social media to explain her season-ending wrist injury. The Chicago star rookie has a small crack in a bone in her right wrist and she’ll have surgery to repair it Tuesday. Reese says she’ll be in a hard cast for four weeks and then a soft cast for two. Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, finished the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It’s the highest rebound average in the history of the WNBA. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles — her last coming in a 92-78 win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS

The Southeastern Conference has taken over The Associated Press college football poll, grabbing six of the first seven spots. The now 16-team SEC set a new standard for hoarding high AP Top 25 rankings, with Georgia at No. 1, Texas at two, Alabama four, Mississippi five, Missouri at No. 6 and Tennessee seventh. Extend it out a little further and half of the top 16 comes from the SEC. How long will this last? Could be a while before those first six teams start running into challenges.

NASCAR

NASCAR is in a stalemate with Michael Jordan and how it ends could potentially get very messy for both sides. After more than two years of contentious negotiations over a new revenue agreement, NASCAR last weekend finally got 13 organizations to sign a new deal. The agreement was reached less than 48 hours before NASCAR’s playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But this is not the win NASCAR would like to believe it is. 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports both refused to sign the deal.

SOCCER

China’s Football Association says it has banned 43 people for life over allegations of match-fixing and other forms of corruption. The official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday that Zhang Xiaopeng, a top police official, gave out details of a “two-year investigation that uncovered a series of online gambling, match-fixing and bribery cases.” Xinhua said 120 matches in domestic leagues, 128 criminal suspects, and 41 clubs were implicated in the investigation. Of those banned, 38 were players and five were club officials. Other players and officials were given shortened bans, including foreign players lured to China by the promise of high salaries.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.