University of Vermont reports increase in international student enrollment

Pat Bradley
Published August 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT
Pat Bradley
The University of Vermont began its fall semester on Monday.

The college in Burlington held its traditional convocation and twilight induction ceremony Sunday evening.

The incoming class of 2027 includes a 37 percent increase in international students and a 16 percent increase in those who identify as BIPOC.

Half of the first-year class is from outside New England.

UVM is also reporting an 8 percent increase in undergraduate students from Vermont.

