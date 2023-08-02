WAMC Sports Report 8/2/23: Verlander going back to Houston highlights MLB trades ahead of deadline

MLB

Ace pitcher Justin Verlander was shipped from the New York Mets to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.

The Yankees made a pair of relatively minor moves at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for minor league right-hander Juan Carela and purchasing the contract of pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers. Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season. Howard, a right-hander who turned 27 last week, has a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances with Texas this year and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock.

And in a last-second deal. The Red Sox acquired Brewers infielder Luis Urias on Tuesday evening, bolstering Boston’s depth up the middle with a low-risk, high-reward option. The Red Sox traded RHP Bradley Blalock in exchange for Urias. Urias will report to Triple-A Worcester. It’s been a tough season for the 26-year-old Urias, who remains under team control through the 2025 season. Urias was a productive hitter in the Brewers’ lineup over the previous two seasons, belting 23 home runs and 75 RBI during the 2021 season. He batted just .239 in 2022, but still clubbed 16 home runs and 47 RBI over 119 games.

The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee. The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He’s 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter. The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League. Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez blocked a deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, exercising his no-trade clause ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Rodriguez's contract includes a provision that allows him him to veto trades to 10 teams in every season. Rodriguez can opt out of his $77 million, five-year contract after the season and become a free agent, or he can choose to play out a deal that would pay him $18 million in 2024, $16 million in 2025 and $15 million in 2026.

Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At the Women’s World Cup Tuesday England crushed China 6-1 and Denmark blanked Haiti 1-nil.

In today’s action, South Africa beat Italy 3-2 and Sweden leads Argentina 2-nil. Elsewhere, the matches between Panama and France, and Jamaica and Brazil remain scoreless at this hour.

Meanwhile, the United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They've appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 76 Los Angeles 69

Connecticut 79 Minnesota 69

Indiana 72 Phoenix 71

Las Vegas 93 Atlanta 72

NFL

Nathaniel Hackett isn’t expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon. The New York Jets offensive coordinator said Tuesday he was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in a story published by USA Today in which he called Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett, who hired by the Jets during the offseason, didn't mention him by name but said Payton broke an unwritten code among coaches with his public criticisms.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and has been charged with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of using a phony ID to place wagers totaling $2,799 while underage and as a member of the Cyclones. According to the documents, Dekkers bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021, when he was a sophomore backup quarterback. Dekkers did not play in that game. Three other current or former Cyclones athletes are facing the same charge.

GOLF

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That's the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.

