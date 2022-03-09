North Adams city council hears updates on firefighter contracts, pot holes, liaison assignments

Mayor Jennifer Macksey gave the council an update on the city’s contract negotiations with its firefighters.

“The contract has been settled with the fire union for a 1.5% increase for fiscal year ’22, which is our current budget year, 1.5% in fiscal year ’23, which I'll present to you through the budget, and 2% for fiscal year ’24,” said the mayor.

The plan was accepted unanimously.

Council President Lisa Hall Blackmer updated the council about subcommittee personnel moves.

“Councilor [Jennifer] Barbeau has resigned from the Public Services Committee," she said. "At this time I'm appointing Councilor [Wayne] Wilkinson to fill the open seat. I know Councilor [Peter] Oleskiewicz reached out to Councilor Barbeau asking her to reconsider. And I would also like to add that the council work- A lot of what we do is done in committee and so we need to, we've got a lot of work before us and we need to keep up the work on our committees. Thank you, Councilor Wilkinson for agreeing to sit.”

Barbeau tells WAMC that her decision to resign is due to her friendship with fellow Councilor Marie Harpin outside of council chambers.

“As there’s three members on the committee, it was suggested that we could be foreseen as a quorum when we are out socially and I didn't feel that we- I wanted to put neither her or I in that position,” she said.

For his part, Oleskiewicz says he accepts Barbeau’s explanation even if he doesn’t entirely agree with its rationale.

“I'm friends with people I’m on the committee with," he said. "But outside of council or committee, you still have a personal relationship and, you know, you may go to dinner or something. You talk about your life, your families, your careers, anything in general.”

The subcommittee was comprised of Barbaeu, Harpin, and Oleskiewicz prior to Barbeau’s resignation.

Blackmer also announced council liaison assignments.

“MCLA, Councilor Harpin," read Blackmer. "1Berkshire, Councilor [Michael] Obasohan. North Adams Chamber of Commerce, Councilor [Bryan] Sapienza. Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, Councilor Oleskiewicz. Northern Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee, Councilor Blackmer. North Adams Board of Health, Councilor Wilkinson.”

Macksey told the body that a decision about masking in city schools will come this week.

“Our board of health will be meeting on Wednesday night to talk about masking, and our school committee will be meeting on Thursday night, which is a little change in the schedule, to talk about masking in the schools," said the mayor. "I know a lot of you have asked questions.”

Along with Wednesday night’s board of health meeting, a second public hearing will be held for further discussion on how North Adams should redevelop a long-shuttered downtown landmark.

“We’re having another community focus group on the Mohawk Theater," said Macksey. "It will start at 6 p.m. here in council chambers. We had a very successful meeting last night with a lot of dialogue, we had about 30 people. And thank you for all the councilors who attended.”

As per New England March tradition, the mayor also spoke to concerns about potholes in North Adams.

“The problem is right now we're using cold patch," explained Macksey. "And every time it rains, or we have another winter event, or you hit it so many times, it spreads. We're just waiting for the warm weather to come. It's really unfortunate, but the team is doing the best they can. And you know, they were out there yesterday, they were out there today. So I would just say anyone who has a pothole in particular that seems to be growing, let us know. And we're keeping a list and forwarding it to the DPW.”

Responding to concerns about speeding in the city, Macksey said North Adams is working on bringing in outside resources to address the issue.

“The administration and the police department, we've applied for a grant close to about $35,000 to work on some speed control, some more signage,” she said.