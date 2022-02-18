Local historic district proposed for trolley waiting pavilion in Forest Park

A dilapidated structure at the main entrance to the largest park in Springfield, Massachusetts is being proposed for designation as an historic place.

The Springfield City Council is expected to vote next month to make the trolley pavilion at the entrance to Forest Park a local historic district.

Located at the Sumner Avenue entrance, the all-wooden pavilion was constructed in the late 1800s when a streetcar line was extended from downtown Springfield. Forest Park became a popular destination for Sunday outings. The trolley stopped running in the 1930s.

The Romanesque pavilion is the last of its kind in Springfield and the city is undertaking work to restore it.

“We’re very excited about this project,” said Pat Sullivan, Springfield’s parks director.

He said city crews will do the restoration work along with carpentry students from Putnam Vocational Technical High School.

“It is a win-win for the city, the kids are learning carpentry skills and we are saving one of the park’s oldest structures.” Sullivan said.

Once restored, plans are to use the pavilion for activities including garden club flower sales, youth chess tournaments, and perhaps rent it for social functions as the city does with the Barney Carriage House in the park.

“ The possibilities are limitless, if someone wanted to use it for a purpose,” Sullivan said.

The money to pay for the restoration is coming from the Community Preservation Act program.

Bob McCarroll, chairman of the Community Preservation Committee, said $240,000 was recommended in 2019 for the trolley pavilion restoration. COVID-19 held up the project.

He said the trolley pavilion is a unique structure that is worthy of preserving and being designated an historic place.

“It is a wonderful example of trolley-related, transportation-related structures from the late 19th Century,” McCarroll said.

Sullivan said without the CPA funds, which come from a property surtax, the restoration of the trolley pavilion would not be happening.

“I thank the citizens of Springfield for passing the CPA ordinance,” Sullivan said at a recent City Council meeting. “We’re getting a lot of interest from all neighborhoods for projects and if it were not for this (CPA) ordinance this project would probably would not have moved forward because there are so many greater needs in the city.”

After a brief hearing, the City Council General Government Committee, voted to recommend the full City Council approve an ordinance creating the Forest Park Trolley Waiting Pavilion Local Historic District.

“I am certainly supportive of it,” said City Councilor Mike Fenton, the committee chairman. “I think it is a good CPA project and consistent with the historic components, it makes sense to make this a local historic district to make it eligible for funding.”

It is expected to be on the agenda for the Council’s March 7th meeting.