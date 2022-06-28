© 2022
Gov. Hochul, LG Delgado projected to win New York Democratic Party primary; Rep. Zeldin takes four-way GOP race
New York News

Rep. Lee Zeldin wins New York gubernatorial primary in four-way GOP race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican Party’s nomination to be New York governor on Tuesday.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He defeated primary challenges from former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Zeldin will try in November to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.

Associated Press
