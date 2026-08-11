Step into the excitement of the British Invasion with Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, a nostalgic journey through the music that changed everything. Created by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan, this isn’t a typical tribute concert—it’s a fan-driven celebration where the audience chooses the entire setlist. Before the show, guests submit their favorite Beatles songs along with the memories behind them, and moments later those requests shape a one-of-a-kind performance.

From the first chord to the final sing-along, the McGuigan brothers and their band weave audience stories together with their own lifelong love of The Beatles. The result is a shared trip back to the era of screaming fans, transistor radios and the soundtrack that defined a generation. No two performances are ever the same, as each night becomes a personal, nostalgic celebration of the songs that still bring people together.

A two-time Las Vegas headliner and winner of an Omaha Entertainment & Arts Award, Yesterday and Today has played to sold-out audiences nationwide and set box office records. With pitch-perfect harmonies, vintage vibes and a fully interactive format, this unforgettable show captures the spirit, sound and joy of Beatlemania live and chosen by you.