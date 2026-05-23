Woods Walk and Artisan Market

Guests are invited to stroll along scenic woodland trails and discover handcrafted goods from talented local artisans back at the barn. From pottery, woodworking, and textiles to wellness products, and fine art—this unique event blends nature with creativity in a way that’s sure to inspire.

Event Highlights:

• Over a dozen Local Artisans and Makers

• Family-Friendly Activities

• Nature Walks & Demonstrations

This event is about more than just shopping—it's about community, creativity, and connecting with nature.

