Woods Walk and Artisan Market
Woods Walk and Artisan Market
Guests are invited to stroll along scenic woodland trails and discover handcrafted goods from talented local artisans back at the barn. From pottery, woodworking, and textiles to wellness products, and fine art—this unique event blends nature with creativity in a way that’s sure to inspire.
Event Highlights:
• Over a dozen Local Artisans and Makers
• Family-Friendly Activities
• Nature Walks & Demonstrations
This event is about more than just shopping—it's about community, creativity, and connecting with nature.
Martin's Lumber
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Thurman Comminuty Association
5186239595
lucyann@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Winefred Martin
lucyann@hotmail.com
Martin's Lumber
280 Valley RdWarrensburg, New York 12885
5186239595
lucyann@hotmail.com