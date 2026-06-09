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Weston Theater Company: Schoolhouse Rock, Live!

Weston Theater Company: Schoolhouse Rock, Live!

Smart, silly, and endlessly fun, this high-energy musical brings the beloved songs of Schoolhouse Rock! to life. From “Conjunction Junction” to “I’m Just a Bill,” these iconic tunes transform grammar, math, history, and science into joyful, theatrical storytelling. Packed with humor and heart, the show invites audiences of all ages to laugh, sing along, and rediscover just how fun learning can be.

This free touring production is performed by artists from Weston’s Young Company and will be presented at community partner venues throughout Southern Vermont.

Putney Central School Field
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Weston Theater Company
heather@nextstagearts.org
https://westontheater.org/
Putney Central School Field
182 Westminster W Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346