Wednesday Folk Traditions: Zikina

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues its 45th season of Wednesday Folk Traditions on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026 at 6:30 pm, with Zikina, featuring Uganda native Gideon Ampeire, plays an exciting fusion of Ugandan folk music with contemporary influences. Concerts are held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm in the Sunken Garden at the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley, MA 01035. Admission is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. Picnickers are welcome on the museum’s grounds starting at 5:00 PM. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free site. For further information please call (413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.

Zikina is a group of people who came from across continents and cultures to show that despite all the forces in the world that emphasize our differences and try to diminish and pull us apart, we can come together to make something beautiful and new. Gideon Ampeire draws you in with traditional East African vocals and instruments including enanga, adungu, and kalimba - all of which he builds himself. Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli ensconce Gideon’s vocals within a sonic landscape that flows seamlessly from intense grooves to joyous dance beats to dreamy textures with Gideon’s vocals cutting powerfully through the fabric or floating lightly above.