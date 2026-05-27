Wednesday Folk Traditions: Thea Hopkins

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues its 45th season of Wednesday Folk Traditions on Wednesday, July 1st, 2026 at 6:30 pm, with Thea Hopkins, acclaimed singer-songwriter and member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe, who performs modern “Red Roots Americana.”

Concerts are held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm in the Sunken Garden at the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley, MA 01035. Admission is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. Picnickers are welcome on the museum’s grounds starting at 5:00 PM. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free site. For further information please call (413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.

