Wednesday Folk Traditions: Rosemary Caine and The Wilde Irish Shenanigans

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues its 45th season of Wednesday Folk Traditions on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026 at 6:30 pm with seven piece ensemble Rosemary Caine and The Wilde Irish Shenanigans, a seven-member ensemble, who will perform an eclectic Celtic mix of traditional and original music. This and all other performances are held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm in the Sunken Garden at the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley MA 01035. Admission is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. Picnickers are welcome on the museum’s grounds starting at 5:00 pm. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free site. For further information please call (413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.

Rosemary Caine and The Wilde Irish Shenanigans perform an eclectic Celtic mix of traditional and original music. Irish harpist Rosie Caine, founder of several Irish performance groups, is a songwriter and composer, writer, producer and collaborator on six Irish Women themed musicals, including The Celtification of Emily Dickinson.

