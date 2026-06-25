Watercolor Exploration: From Intermediate to Advanced

5 Thursdays, 6 - 8:30 pm

September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 15 (No Class October 8th)

Ages 16+

Price: $300

This watercolor course is designed for intermediate and advanced artists looking to refine their technique and deepen their creative practice. Through structured exercises, students will enhance their observational skills, master controlled lighting, and explore advanced color mixing. Tailored assignments ensure a personalized learning experience, helping you achieve greater precision, expression, and confidence in watercolor painting.

All tools and materials will be provided.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art