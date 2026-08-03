Walk to End Alzheimer's 2026 - Schenectady

The Alzheimer's Association invites the community to participate in the Schenectady Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, October 3, at Mohawk Harbor, 200 Harborside Dr., Schenectady.

Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. The opening ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by the walk.

The Promise Garden ceremony honors those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Participants carry flowers of different colors, with each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer's and other dementias, the Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness and supports the Alzheimer's Association's care, support, and research efforts.

For more information or to register, contact Myles Littlejohn at 518-675-7193 or mylittlejohn@alz.org. Online registration is available at https://act.alz.org/schenectadywalk

At the Walk, informational tables will be lined up offering disease education and access to local resources. Free Alzheimer's help is available 24/7 at 800-272-3900

