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Walk to End Alzheimer's 2026 - Schenectady

Walk to End Alzheimer's 2026 - Schenectady

The Alzheimer's Association invites the community to participate in the Schenectady Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, October 3, at Mohawk Harbor, 200 Harborside Dr., Schenectady.
Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. The opening ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by the walk.
The Promise Garden ceremony honors those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Participants carry flowers of different colors, with each color representing their personal connection to the disease.
With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer's and other dementias, the Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness and supports the Alzheimer's Association's care, support, and research efforts.
For more information or to register, contact Myles Littlejohn at 518-675-7193 or mylittlejohn@alz.org. Online registration is available at https://act.alz.org/schenectadywalk
At the Walk, informational tables will be lined up offering disease education and access to local resources. Free Alzheimer's help is available 24/7 at 800-272-3900

200 Harborside Drive - Mohawk Harbor
Free
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Alzheimer's Association of NENY
518-675-7201
tlafountain@alz.org
https://www.alz.org/northeasternny
200 Harborside Drive - Mohawk Harbor
200 Harborside Drive
Schenectady , New York 12305